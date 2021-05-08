Leeds Financial Advisors See Demand For Wealth Management Rise Due To Covid-19

LEEDS, ENGLAND, May 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Lazenby’s Financial Advisor’s have seen a rising demand for their services since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020. The pandemic created financial instability for many people across the UK, causing many to seek financial advice to protect their future finances.

The current circumstances surrounding furlough, job loss and an increasing number of the population acting as carers for family and friends has led to increased debt and financial security for many. As a result, there is a significant rise in people of all ages dipping into hard earned savings for living costs.

Alan Lazenby, Managing Director and Senior Financial Planning Consultant at Lazenby’s Financial Services said: “There’s no doubt that the past year has been incredibly challenging for the UK population, mentally, physically and financially. We’ve seen an increase in enquiries regarding services such as financial planning and wealth management in Leeds.”

The company has also seen a rise in enquiries from a younger audience.

“There’s a real, positive trend towards the younger generation being much more aware of their finances and seek knowledge on how to manage their finances in the long-term. It all comes down to the desire to create a secure financial future for themselves and families at a particularly volatile time.”

Lazenby’s Financial Services provides expert financial planning advice with access to products from across the entire marketplace.