Loop Neighborhood Welcomes New CFO, Jonathan Louie

FREMONT, CA, May 08, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Loop Neighborhood Markets, the healthier and cleaner convenience store, announced that Jonathan Louie will be joining the company as the new Chief Financial Officer effective April 29th, 2021. The company serves its customers with convenient yet elevated everyday needs.

“I am thrilled to be joining Loop Neighborhood stores as they continue to expand,” said Louie. “Even before I started interviewing with the company, I was already a fan of the brand. They have elevated the convenience store experience, making it appealing to customers of all ages.

I look forward to joining Loop at this time and assisting in their continued growth and progress.”

Before joining Loop, Louie worked as the Senior Director of Finance at Palecek, a large furniture wholesaler, in Richmond, California. Prior to that, he was the CFO of California Closet Company, where he was responsible for financial and strategic planning, acquisitions and working capital management. Louie attended school in the area and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of California, Berkeley.

President of Loop Varish Goyal adds, “We are very pleased that Jonathan is joining us at Loop and excited to welcome him into our family. Jonathon’s vast experience in financial planning and strategy are extremely valuable and we predict that he will succeed greatly with our organization.”

ABOUT LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD

With over 40 stores across California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service and an overall pleasant experience. Partnering with the same suppliers and vendors as popular grocery stores, the goods offered at each store are fresh, nourishing and satisfying. Loop Marketplace is proud to support active and healthy lifestyles by carrying organic, natural and gluten-free products. Aside from just fresher products, Loop also offers items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers such as wine, gift cards and bath salts. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience. For more information, please visit http://www.loopneighborhood.com/.