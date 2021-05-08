Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok

Fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok **************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Ngau Tau Kok on May 6 in which a 38-year-old foreign man died.

At 3.45pm that day, a motorcycle driven by the 38-year-old foreign man was traveling along Kai Cheung Road towards Mong Kok while a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driven by a 55-year-old man were travelling along Wai Yip Street towards Mong Kok. When approaching the junction of Kai Cheung Road and Wai Yip Street, the motorcycle reportedly rammed onto the kerb, the motorcycle driver then fell down and was trapped under the HGV.

The motorcycle driver was rescued by firemen. Sustaining multiple injuries, the 38-year-old man was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 5.45pm yesterday (May 7).

Active investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0260.