Hong Kong – Cheung Chau Sports Centre to reopen

Cheung Chau Sports Centre to reopen



Cheung Chau Sports Centre, managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), has been reopened for public use today (May 8). The sports centre was temporarily closed earlier for anti-epidemic purposes.

Members of the public can reserve the fee-charging facilities of Cheung Chau Sports Centre via the Internet Booking Service of Leisure Link, counter bookings at venues already reopened; or via the Booking Office of the District Leisure Services Offices from 8.30am on May 10. For enquiries, please call the venue staff at 2981 5409, or visit the LCSD website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/index.html).