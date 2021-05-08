Australian Skincare Leaders Dotted Zebra Answer Customer Demand and Enter the United States Market

One of the very interesting things about the beauty and skincare product world is how certain nations establish an international demand for products produced in their country, which often have distinct ingredients not commonly available anywhere else. Unique blends is another way that beauty product brands from places like Korea, Japanese, and Australia have been able to win the attention of customers from across the world. In exciting news in this area, young, vibrant Australian skincare company Dotted Zebra recently announced its beauty line is now available in the United States through the online shopping platform Ulta.com. Known for its natural & organic ingredients, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products, and high-energy spirit, Dotted Zebra’s availability in America is being met with enthusiasm.

“We are so happy to finally be available in the United States,” commented a spokesperson from Dotted Zebra. “Our brand is here for everyone to enjoy, no matter their background, Like a Zebra, we are all different… no two people are the same and our products and brand don’t reinforce the stereotype that there’s a need for conformity in daily beauty and skincare routines. Like life, skincare should be fun! We are having a great time and hope our customers do too! Love and embrace who you are… not what others think you should be!”

Currently Dotted Zebra are offering a diverse range of skincare and beauty masks all formulated with interesting, eye-opening natural ingredients. The catalog can be explored here.

The brand is off to a great start with remarkably positive feedback already from American customers.

Estela S., recently said in a five-star review, “After a month of using it I can say that it is my favorite product. The effects are seen from the first day. It leaves my skin soft, and I have stopped getting pimples. This is the BEST on the market.”

For more information be sure to visit https://dottedzebra.com or https://ulta.com.

About Dotted Zebra

Dotted Zebra puts the WOW! back into your skincare regime with an exciting range of unique scents, colors, and textures. Our products are bright, bold and designed for sharing. Time to shake things up and put the fun back into skincare! Dotted Zebra is the COOLEST skincare brand on the Planet! But, did you know that our products also provide a range of extraordinary benefits to the skin, using unique formulas to ensure each carefully selected ingredient works in harmony. Whether you want to revitalize, hydrate, soothe and plump the skin, Dotted Zebra has a collection for you.