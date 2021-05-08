Elsa Ayoub selected for IAOTP’s Empowered Woman Award

Elsa Ayoub, Esq., founder and immigration attorney at the Law Offices of Elsa Ayoub, P.L.L.C, was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female professional in a male dominated industry displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Ms. Ayoub for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She provides visionary leadership in her field and her deep understanding of the law and personal experiences prove she has the ability to empower women worldwide. We know we will see more great things from this incredible woman. We look forward to celebrating all of her success at the Annual Awards Gala.”

With over a decade and a half of professional experience practicing as an immigration attorney, Elsa has certainly proven herself as accomplished professional and expert in the field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Elsa has demonstrated success not only as immigration counsel, but also as a respected leader and voice when dealing with the US immigration process. Elsa specializes in business immigration, and her areas of expertise include, employment based permanent residence, family-based permanent residence, temporary work visa applications, and citizenship applications.

The firm represents multinational companies, foreign national investors and professionals seeking permanent residence and naturalization. Elsa helps corporate clients and their foreign national employees in all phases of the immigration process in the transfer of their foreign national executives, managers, and key employees to the United States. Elsa also counsels individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary ability in their field of endeavor and who do not require sponsorship to immigrate to the United States. Her firm is fluent in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.

Elsa was born in Lebanon and grew up in Europe. She attended law school in Paris where she focused on international law and obtained her Master’s Degree in Private International Law. She then moved to the United States where she obtained a Master of Laws in International Legal Studies from the American University’s Washington College of Law in D.C.

Elsa learned about the law by watching TV as a child and developed a passion for it. Elsa was drawn to the law because of the thrill of advocacy and eloquent arguments and above all, the thrill of winning. “If I tell you, you’re going to laugh, but it’s true: Matlock and Perry Mason”, says Elsa Ayoub, owner of an eponymous firm. “I was fascinated by the arguments in court-and then the excitement at the end when they win. Because they always win.” “That’s what made me want to become a lawyer, when I was 10 years old. I never waivered in my decision.”

Elsa was born in 78’ at one of the worst times of the Lebanese Civil War. The Lebanese Civil War was the reason why her father decided to enter the diplomatic corps- it was impossible to live there. Through her father’s career, her family avoided the horror of the war. His first post was in Cuba for four years, and after that they moved to the Netherlands. She lived in Spain and then the Netherlands again… She returned to Lebanon a few times to visit her family as a child. She has memories of escapes. There were special people coming to take them from the [Beirut] airport because they’re Christians and the airport is in the Muslim part of the city. It was at the time they bombed the U.S. embassy, and they had to go through that area to get to where they lived. It’s almost out of a movie. They spent many years not being able to go.

Elsa’ journey to the United States as well as her passion for the law were related in Super Lawyers Magazine in 2018 in an article that recreated the journey of 8 lawyers who came to the US from abroad and distinguished themselves by establishing leading practices in the United States. Elsa was asked by Super Lawyers Magazine to share her experience practicing immigration law under the Trump administration, and how the changes implemented by the administration have impacted her practice. Elsa has noticed a significant shift in policy and certain benefits have become much more difficult to obtain. However, the difference in the day-to-day practice is not as dramatic as one may think. For example, she has had an increase in consultations with clients who have had difficulty obtaining visas, permanent residence or immigration benefits in general, and who are convinced that those difficulties are due to their country of origin. Their applications are delayed or denied, and they are convinced it’s because of where they are from. Elsa says: “No, that’s not true; people are delayed. French people are delayed, English people are delayed, Spaniards are delayed. This is taking a little bit longer, but there’s no conspiracy.”

Throughout her illustrious career Elsa has received awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. This year she will be considered for the Immigration Attorney of the Decade Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She will be honored at their Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC for her recognition as an Empowered Woman. In 2019 she was named Top Immigration Attorney of the Year by IAOTP and was featured in TIP Magazine with an exclusive article dedicated to her. For 2021 and 2020 she was recognized by the New York Metro Super Lawyers List, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice and just 5% of the attorneys in the New York Metro area receive this distinction. Elsa was included in “America’s Leaders and Legends”, a book by Pat Sampson, and she was also selected as a Rising Star in the New York Metro Area by Super Lawyers from 2013 to 2018. Elsa has been recognized in numerous editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Law, Who’s Who in the World and Who’s Who of Emerging Leaders. Elsa was named in Top 100 Lawyers, 2018 by Crain’s New York Business Leading Women in NYC. Elsa appeared on a panel of experts on 1010 WINS Town Hall on Immigration in August 2018, invited by Sharon Barnes Waters, the host of City Views, and has published articles relating to the EB-5 program in the United States and in the United Kingdom.

Looking back, Elsa attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had along the way, and staying passionate in all her business endeavors. Elsa also attributes her success to the fact that she is an attorney who has personally experienced the immigration process in every facet and who understands the challenges her clients face. Elsa sat on the other side of the table as her clients do- and was a client herself who experienced the student visa process, the work visa process, the process for permanent residence as well as the citizenship process. She understands how important and personal these cases are and knows that when a client comes to see her, they are entrusting her with all their hard work and dream of a life in the United States, hoping she will turn it into reality.

However, her recent success was made possible through the infallible support of her husband Andrew, as well as her family, and her sister Lara, who is her office manager. When not working, she enjoys traveling, and spending time with her family and 3 children, Mia, Lea and Andrew. For the future, Elsa will continue providing her clientele with the best strategies for their specific needs and hopes to help them achieve the American Dream.

