Tracey Knight Announces Innovative Take On Coaching With Her Program To Help Women Win In Business, Leadership, And Life

Tracey Knight is excited to announce her interactive signature coaching program, Get Out Of Your Own Way: For Ambitious and Influential Women, a program designed for women who have been sacrificing and settling for less than they deserve in life. The immersive 13-week program aims to support women on their journey to self-mastery and personal empowerment. It starts August 3rd and ends October 26th 2021. Register today at www.eventswithtracey.com/goyow. Seats are limited.

Knight is passionate about supporting emerging and existing leaders, entrepreneurs, and career women in gaining more time, pleasure, fun, energy, and confidence. “We’ve put this program together specifically for women who are ready and committed to addressing the tricky and unseen obstacles they encounter as they manage the responsibilities, decision-making, and pressures associated with being a key influencer at home, in the workplace, and community.”

In the Get Out Of Your Own Way 13-week series, participants will learn how to seek out and receive feedback; be proactive; be consistent; and how to take ownership as the creator of their own life and experiences. The program will also provide systems of accountability (partner checks, coaching). “Also important is that we will focus on loving, being kind, choosing peace, and checking the purity of our motives,” Knight says, “I want the ladies to learn how to tune into their intuition.”

The larger purpose of the program is to guide women to set higher standards for themselves and truly live life to the fullest. Only then can they deliver maximum impact and achieve maximum results in all areas of their lives.

Get Out Of Your Own Way includes a one-hour orientation; one-on-one coaching session to identify each participant’s epic challenge; eleven 90-minute group coaching sessions; weekly check-ins with an accountability partner; one-month subscription to the YDBG BALANCE app, Participant Playbook with at-home exercises; weekly motivations by text, and copy of Knight’s book, It’s You Against You.

“We’ve dedicated a safe, confidential space for the participants, and set up a system of accountability to help them overcome fears, unleash their greatness, and build their character,” Knight says, “so they can stop grinding and just going through the motions, and instead take responsibility, build confidence, and assume the power position so they can succeed in business and in life.”

Knight is a personal empowerment, leadership, and self-mastery coach who guides people to stretch their vision beyond the life they have to the life that they want. She is also a management consultant specializing in HR talent solutions including acquisitions, on-boarding, training, and leadership development. Knight holds a Master’s Degree from Xavier University and has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, empowerment coach, and trainer.

About Tracey Knight Consulting