49% increase in Wheat procurement for ongoing RMS 2021-22 in comparison to corresponding period of last year

Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar at MSP, as was done in previous seasons, and till now (upto 06.05.2021) a quantity of over 323.67 LMT of Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 216.01 LMT. About32.21Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 63,924.56Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing seasonKharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 727.41 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.37LMT and Rabi Crop 22.04LMT)upto06.05.2021against the last year corresponding purchase of 671.71 LMT. About 109.09 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,37,334.89Crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.31 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS). The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 06.05.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 6,41,251.32 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs. 3,358.97 Crores benefitting 3,98,877 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif 2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto 06.05.2021. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of Pulses and Oilseeds.

