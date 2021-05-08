Government of India continues to effectively Allocate and Deliver COVID -19 supplies received from the Global Community to States and UTs

In the collaborative and collective fight against the global pandemic, Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations.

The Government of India continues to be at the forefront of this fight against the COVID19 pandemic.

2933 Oxygen Concentrators, 2429 Oxygen Cylinders, 13 Oxygen Generation Plants, 2951 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP, More than 3L Remdesivir vials delivered so far.

Major items received on 6 May 2021 include:

New Zealand

Oxygen Concentrators 6 pallets of 12 units each (72)

UK

Cylinders packed in 20 pallets 46.6 liter(375)

Germany

1 Mobile Oxygen Plant- first trench

The Netherlands

Ventilator : (450)

Oxygen Concentrator : (100)

All items received upto 6th May 2021 have been effectively allocated and promptly dispatched to the states/institutions. This is an ongoing exercise.

Prof S V Arya, MS, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi speaks about the COVID-19 equipment received from abroad including Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders and Oxygen Concentrators and being put to use for treatment of COVID patients.



Photo of an Infusion pump in use at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi

Photo of Remdesivir being received at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Prof Amol Dubey from AIIMS, Nagpur thanks the international donors for the timely help through Oxygen Concentrators as a result of which many needy patients have received the much needed medical care.

Photos of German Oxygen General plant being readied at DRDO facility

Government of India has designed a systematic mechanism for effective and prompt allocation and distribution of the support supplies received by India. The cargo clearance and deliveries are facilitated without delay in coordination with various agencies. This is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and 31 States/UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for prompt and effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID19 patients.

A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021.A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.

