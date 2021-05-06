Canada – Minister Bibeau announces reappointment to the Farm Products Council of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Maryse Dubé to the Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) for a four-year term, effective April 30, 2021.



Ms. Dubé was first appointed to the FPCC in 2015, and was later reappointed in 2018. She has been working in commercial and food law representing several financial institutions since 2004, and also represents small and medium-sized enterprises in commercial litigation and securities, bankruptcy and corporate law (manufacturing and agricultural components). Ms. Dubé has served on a number of corporate and community boards in the Maskoutain region, in addition to speaking at various conferences. She also teaches at the Barreau du Québec (Montréal).

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada’s democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

“The Farm Products Council of Canada plays a vital role in helping all Canadians have affordable and continuous access to the food they need, while maintaining fair market prices for farmers. Ms. Dubé brings valuable and diverse experience to her role, as well as a strong understanding of the agriculture sector and I have no doubts that she will continue to be an asset to the Council.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

