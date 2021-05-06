Canada – Biographical notes – Maryse Dubé

Maryse Dubé completed her LL.B. at Laval University in 1996 and was admitted to the Barreau du Québec in 1997. She works as a lawyer at Sylvestre & Associés and has been a partner with the firm since 2004. Her areas of practice include civil law, business law, corporate law and agri-food law, and she represents several clients and farmers in their civil and commercial litigation and their funding, business transfer and acquisition projects, as well as representing them in court.

She represents individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises in the fields of civil law (insurance, construction), securities law, bankruptcy law, commercial litigation and corporate law (manufacturing and agricultural components). Very active in her social and economic milieu in the Maskoutain region, she has often played the role of honorary chair and has served on a number of corporate and community boards. She has also spoken at various conferences and still teaches securities (priorities and hypothecs) at the Barreau du Québec (Montréal).

She sat on the Board of Directors of the Association des avocats et avocates de province, then served as President of the Richelieu Section in 2014. Until May 2016, she served on the Executive Committee of the Barreau du Québec.

She was appointed to a three-year term on the Farm Products Council of Canada in April 2015. In May 2018, she was reappointed to another three-year term until April 2021.

