Canada – Foreign Affairs Minister and Minister of International Development conclude successful visit to G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in the United Kingdom

Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today concluded their participation in the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting hosted by the United Kingdom.

In London, Minister Garneau took stock of the strong relationship between Canada and G7 countries and had meaningful exchanges with his counterparts on pressing international issues, including threats to international security, democracy and human rights, and arbitrary detention in State-to-State relations. He also underlined Canada’s shared interest in defending and revitalizing an effective rules-based international order.

During his visit, the Minister met bilaterally with his counterparts from Japan, Italy, the UK, European Union, Germany as well as India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea, who were invited as guests to join parts of this year’s G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ meeting.

Today, Minister Gould joined her counterparts virtually to discuss key development challenges. Ministers proposed practical measures related to equitable access to vaccines, climate adaptation, food security and famine protection, girls’ education and women’s empowerment

Minister Garneau and Canadian delegates will adhere to quarantine requirements upon their return to Canada.

“Global challenges call for global cooperation, and Canada is committed to continue working together with key partners to tackle pressing and difficult issues. This G7 meeting was an opportunity to expand global efforts to defend human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rules-based international order.”

– Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs

“We have a collective responsibility to work toward a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Canada will continue to foster innovative partnerships to help promote equitable vaccine access, develop effective climate solutions and improve access to education for all children and youth.”

– Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

The G7 is an informal group of like-minded partners that brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

The G7 dates back to the mid-1970s, and the G7 presidency, which rotates annually between member countries, sets the agenda for the year in consultation with G7 partners. The United States held the presidency in 2020 and the United Kingdom holds the presidency in 2021. Canada last held the presidency in 2018.

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting offers its members a unique forum where they can develop coordinated approaches through open and honest discussions on issues related to foreign affairs, international development, and international security.

G7 foreign ministers last met virtually on March 25, 2020.

Following the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting, G7 leaders will convene for a Leaders’ Summit in June in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, U.K.