The Power of 100 Girls Seeks Inspiring Youth to Make a Difference in Their Communities

If 100 girls from fifth grade through college joined forces to make a difference in their communities by giving voice to other girls, what could they accomplish? The Power of 100 Girls, fiscally-sponsored by Hack+, is recruiting inspiring and dedicated girls and young women to join its Founders Circle to support girls overlooked in a traditional grant or scholarship system.

To become a Founders Circle member, girls must commit to raising and/or donating 100 dollars annually, then meet quarterly to review applications and select girls, women, and related organizations to support. They will also provide leadership for The Power of 100 Girls organization as ambassadors for the initiative through recruitment, sponsorship and growth opportunities for the new nonprofit.

“Founders Circle members are independent thinkers who are passionate about helping girls and young women who are, for various reasons, overlooked or unable to pursue the help they need to succeed,” says Merrill Keating, 16-year old founder of The Power of 100 Girls and a freshman at the University of Washington. “As an introvert myself, I have noticed so many girls miss out on scholarships and awards because society favors extroversion. Without access to a good support system and connections, many of these girls can fall through the cracks. When I observed so many engaged and passionate girls struggle to launch their causes or projects, I decided to attract 100 of them so we could make a difference in the future of other girls and young women like them. By harnessing the power of girls at an early age, Founders Circle girls become investors and entrepreneurial catalysts who uplift, empower, and help shape the destinies of others.”

The Founders Circle membership will be made up of girls who are dedicated to being allies and keeping a fair and open mind. More than a community service opportunity, participation in The Power of 100 Girls is a chance to learn and grow together in an authentic and collaborative environment while pledging to do good and pay it forward. 100 percent of the minimum 100-dollar annual investment will become part of the scholarship fund, and the organization hopes to recruit sponsors and partners to help offset the administrative costs and expenses associated with starting and running the organization. “My hope is that an intentional Founders Circle of inspired young change makers will make the open-hearted decisions to make a difference,” she said. “Rather than waiting for funding from an external source, we can boldly and purposefully create a world of our choosing.”

Visit powerof100girls.org for more information.