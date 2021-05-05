Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Rachael Elliott as Sales Office Manager and Broker-in-Charge of Its Pittsboro Real Estate Sales Office

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, the leading real estate company in the Triangle region, has appointed Rachael Elliott as Sales Office Manager and Broker-in-Charge of its Pittsboro real estate sales office. Rachael will facilitate the growth of HPW’s business and market share in the rapidly growing Pittsboro market. Additionally, Rachael will focus on agent growth, development and recruitment while increasing market share over area competitors.

“Rachael has proven herself as a leader over the last two years serving both our Chapel Hill and Pittsboro offices,” said David Jones Chief Executive Officer of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “We are excited to have her leading our Pittsboro office and look forward to the future growth.”

“I am honored to be part of a company with a proven reputation of excellence that consistently strives for new and better ways to serve its clients,” said Rachael. “HPW has aggressive pay plans, exceptional training, and matchless sales tools. Growing the office will be a privilege. I am looking for professional, experienced, and ethical agents who will be able to handle the growth in Pittsboro. Real estate runs in my blood. My grandfather owned a successful firm in Hilton Head, SC, and my aunt is a practicing agent, was actively involved in the local association as President, and holds a license in NC and SC. My focus is to support agents as they grow their numbers in the ever-changing technology and market dynamic.”

Born in Raleigh, Rachael calls the Triangle her home has family who lives all throughout the area. “The Triangle offers the best of all worlds,” said Rachael. “I love the diversity in the people, restaurants, cultures, and history. I love the sporting events and university rivalries. Also, we get to experience the beauty of all four seasons, and we can drive to the beach or mountains with ease.”

When she isn’t focused on real estate, Rachael enjoys world travel and frequenting the diverse restaurants in the Triangle with family and friends. She is also involved with giving back to our community and was recently awarded the Organizational Award from the Orange Chatham Association of Realtors.

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston’s Pittsboro real estate sales office supports over a dozen agents and serves as an area partner to HPW’s New Homes & Land Division sales office in the up-and-coming Chatham Park. Including the Pittsboro sales office, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston operates 16 real estate sales offices in North Carolina from Mebane in the west to Goldsboro in the east. Those interested in joining the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston real estate team may visit www.joinhpw.com for further information.

About Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Howard Perry, an established builder, and Don Walston, a real estate entrepreneur, formed Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in 1973. Today, with more than 900 associates and employees and award-winning new homes, mortgage and insurance services, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston is the largest full-service residential real estate company in the Triangle. CBHPW is also the top Coldwell Banker company in the Triangle area and has earned recognition as one of the leading realty firms in the nation. The Triangle Business Journal has consistently ranked Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston as one of the “Best Places to Work in the Triangle.” For more information about Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, visit www.hpw.com. Follow the company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CBHPW.