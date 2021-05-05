GTN Names David Livitt Global Practice Leader, Business Traveller & Remote Worker Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, May 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Global Tax Network (GTN)—an award-winning tax services firm focused exclusively on mobility tax consulting and compliance—announced the promotion of David Livitt to Managing Director, effective May 1, 2021. In this role, David will serve as the Global Practice Leader for GTN’s Business Traveller & Remote Worker Solutions. These solutions focus on the design and implementation of business travel and remote working policies and programs, helping clients manage the everyday complexity of mobile employees.

Global demand for mobile workforce solutions has sharply increased, especially since the start of the pandemic, and is projected to continue this growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. With over 18 years of experience in the global mobility and business traveller space, David brings the experience, expertise, and drive required for this growing area of mobility.

“David is a strong leader and an innovative thinker in the area of global mobility,” said GTN President, Dave Kolb. “With his proven background and ability to build strong and collaborative relationships, this role allows David to completely focus on the expansion of our mobile workforce solutions on a global basis.”

In the role of Global Practice Leader for GTN’s Business Traveller & Remote Worker Solutions, David will spearhead GTN’s development of mobile workforce technology and services to address the future of work challenges that businesses face including policy, operational excellence, and integration of software solutions.

“I am delighted to be appointed to this global role,” said David Livitt. “It demonstrates GTN’s commitment to continued growth and how we are adapting our services and solutions to meet the needs of the workforce of the future. Businesses are looking at different workforce models and an enhanced employee user experience. I look forward to continuing to grow this solution while maintaining our status as being the trusted partner for our client’s global mobility needs.”

Prior to his promotion, David served as Director, Business Traveller Services at GTN since July 2018. During that time, David led business travel and remote workforce initiatives including playing a key role alongside GTN’s Software Development team to create GTN’s mobile workforce technology, Whereabouts™.

David is a member of the Association of Tax Technicians, has a Certified Diploma in accounting and finance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and an MA in landscape studies from the University of Leicester, all based in the UK. He regularly speaks at US and EMEA conferences as a business traveller subject matter expert. In his free time, David enjoys playing touch rugby and spending time with his wife and three children.

ABOUT GLOBAL TAX NETWORK

Global Tax Network (GTN) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on providing mobility tax consulting and compliance. Founded in 2000, GTN helps corporate mobility program managers and mobile employees navigate cross-border tax complexities and manage their risks in over 140 countries. They provide services and support for companies with a mobile workforce including expatriates, foreign nationals, business travellers (both international and domestic), and permanent transfers. GTN is the recipient of several industry awards for excellence, including the Inside Public Accounting Best of the Best Firms, Accounting Today Best Accounting Firms to Work For, and Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Best Places to Work awards. GTN is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with employees in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and Ottawa, Ont. For more information, please visit us at gtn.com.