Schmidt Business Consultants, LLC Assists in NuVinAir Entrepreneurial Launches Serving Seven States

CLEVELAND, OH, May 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Schmidt Business Consultants, LLC participated in launching two new business startups representing the future of clean and safe vehicle interiors for auto dealers, rental agencies, RV dealers, fleet management companies, rideshare, auto wash & detailing, and auto repair industries using the NuVinAir proprietary and patented technology.

On January 1, 2021 NuVinAir Central, LLC was launched by Bob Lundin serving Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa markets.

On April 1, 2021 NuVinAir Mid South, LLC was launched by Michael Ruwitch serving selected markets in Missouri and Tennessee including greater St. Louis, Springfield, Nashville, and Memphis markets.

Schmidt Business Consultants assisted these entrepreneurs in identifying potential opportunities, development of marketing plans, marketing funnels, multiyear business plans, capitalization strategy, and customer return on investment (ROI) models for the NuvinAir product offering.

“Gerhard has the type of real-world experience that you simply do not find often from experienced consultants. His ability to evaluate the ROI is incredible.” – Bob Lundin, NuVinAir Central, LLC

“The depth and detail of Gerhard’s analysis was instrumental in my due diligence process! He went above and beyond the scope of the project to provide information I otherwise might not have considered.” – Michael Ruwitch, NuVinAir Mid-South, LLC

“It was pleasure to assist these entrepreneurs in the launch of these ventures. Without a doubt, the value proposition offered by the NuVinAIr technology is significant to the target industries in terms of cycle time, vehicle safety, cost effectiveness and improving profitability. We were able to accelerate their vision and execution, taking them from concept to launch in less than 90 days.” – Gerhard Schmidt

About NuVInAir Central and Mid-South, LLC

NuVinAir Central, LLC and NuVinAIr Mid-South, LLC are independently owned franchises delivering NuVinAir’s proprietary and patented technologies creating the future of clean driving. To learn more about NuVinAir Central, LLC please visit www.nuvinair.com/dealers/nuvinair-central. To learn more about NuVinAir Mid-South, LLC please visit www.nuvinair.com/dealers/nuvinair-mid-south.

About NuVinAir Global

NuVinAir Global is a privately held, Dallas-based company disrupting the transportation industry with patented, EPA-approved cleaning solutions. NuVinAir Franchisees own large, exclusive markets and support national partnerships with some of the most well-known brands in the automotive, rental, and transportation sectors. The NuVinAir Franchise program requires no ongoing royalties or brick and mortar investment, and includes recruitment, training, and marketing support. To learn more about NuVinAir visit https://www.nuvinair.com.

About Schmidt Business Consultants, LLC

Schmidt Business Consultants, LLC has more than 35 years of experience working with entrepreneurial companies experiencing significant growth. They provide Advisory Board, C-Suite, Strategic and Business Planning Services along with other focused services. To learn more, please visit https://schmidtconsultllc.com.