KRTD Media Announces the Launch of the U.S. Solutions Summit

In a first-of-its-kind experience, KRTD Media Group is excited to announce the inaugural U.S. Solutions Summit, which will be streamed Live on the KRTD Media YouTube and social media channels on Saturday, May 22, 2021 beginning at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

The event, scheduled for 5 hours, is an opportunity for great minds to come together to address challenges facing our society. The Summit will feature a “mega-thon” of 6 panels, each panel focused on specific topics, discussing real-world, common-sense solutions that can be implemented quickly: in areas of education, cultural affairs, electoral politics, economics and press freedom. Each panel will feature a roundtable of prominent and well-respected political influencers, experts and journalists.

Panelists include: author and former 2020 Presidential candidate Mark Charles; activist, former challenger to Nancy Pelosi and constitutional scholar Shahid Buttar; Los Angeles Chargers running back and activist Justin Jackson; comedian Graham Elwood; comedian Ron Placone, hosts from political opinion shows The Convo Couch; Hard Lens Media and Franc Analysis; comedienne Stef Zamorano; New Jersey former Senatorial candidate and current Gubernatorial challenger Madelyn Hoffman; Arkansas former U.S. Senatorial candidate, current U.S. Senatorial challenger Dan Whitfield and many more.

Future U.S. Solutions Summits are already being planned to address the vast volume of topics this Summit will not have time to address.

About KRTD Media Group:

KRTD Media Group is a fully volunteer independent media organization dedicated to reporting the most objective news and holding valuable, straightforward discussions from multiple perspectives as a means of contributing to the construction, evolution, and maturation of a well-educated and informed population.

Kamilah Harris

Communications/PR Manager

KRTD Media Group

Phone: (609) 225-6111

kharris@krtdmediagroup.com

For more information on U.S. Solutions Summit and to view the schedule and full lineup of panelists: http://ussolutionssummit.com/