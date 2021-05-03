COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 108

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.

2,15,185 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today across 12 States/UTs. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 Chhattisgarh 1025 2 Delhi 39799 3 Gujarat 108188 4 Haryana 54946 5 Jammu & Kashmir 5562 6 Karnataka 2353 7 Maharashtra 73455 8 Odisha 6311 9 Punjab 635 10 Rajasthan 75817 11 Tamil Nadu 2521 12 Uttar Pradesh 33242 Total 403854

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.88 Cr mark. The country has administered nearly 16.5 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,88,71,435 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

