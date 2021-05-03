COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 108

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.
2,15,185 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today across 12 States/UTs. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S. No.
States
Total
1
Chhattisgarh
1025
2
Delhi
39799
3
Gujarat
108188
4
Haryana
54946
5
Jammu & Kashmir
5562
6
Karnataka
2353
7
Maharashtra
73455
8
Odisha
6311
9
Punjab
635
10
Rajasthan
75817
11
Tamil Nadu
2521
12
Uttar Pradesh
33242
Total
403854
The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.88 Cr mark. The country has administered nearly 16.5 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,88,71,435 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
