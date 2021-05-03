Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 108

May 3, 2021 | Business

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.

2,15,185 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today across 12 States/UTs. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No.

States

Total

1

Chhattisgarh

1025

2

Delhi

39799

3

Gujarat

108188

4

Haryana

54946

5

Jammu & Kashmir

5562

6

Karnataka

2353

7

Maharashtra

73455

8

Odisha

6311

9

Punjab

635

10

Rajasthan

75817

11

Tamil Nadu

2521

12

Uttar Pradesh

33242

Total

403854

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.88 Cr mark. The country has administered nearly 16.5 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,88,71,435 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

