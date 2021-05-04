Greek Fest Celebrates 56th Year

Greek Fest is going to be celebrating it’s 56th year as a fundraiser for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 9400 West Congress in Wauwatosa.

When the festival fundraiser started, it was originally held on church grounds. In 2006, the festival moved to the Wisconsin State Fair Park due to its overwhelming popularity. The fundraiser is completely staffed by volunteers and it is the biggest fundraiser for the church.

Due to COVID-19, the church has decided to bring the festival back to where it all started and will be postponed from the Wisconsin State Fair Park for 2021. The festival will function with six drive-through only lanes to serve the patrons. Tasty staples such as the famous Greek Chicken, Lamb, Gyros, Greek Salad, Greek Rice, and Greek Pastry will be available to order. Food will be available while supplies last. There will be no rides, outside seating, bands, or other favorites as in years past. The festival will resume full operations in the summer of 2022.

Greek Fest Chairman, Micheal Stavropoulos, said, “Greek Fest is a celebration of our heritage and our faith. We wanted to make sure that everyone in the community who has supported us in the past, will still be able to do so in some fashion this year. On behalf of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox community; we thank you for the decades of support and look forward to seeing you.”

Greek Fest Drive Thru will be held on June 11, 12, and 13. Hours will be 11-7 on Friday and Saturday and 11-5 on Sunday.

About Greek Fest/Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Greek Fest is a Fundraiser to support Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, United States. The church was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1956, and completed in 1961. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The church is one of Wright’s last works and the construction was completed after his death.