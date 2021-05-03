Westside Finishing Achieves PCI 3000 Re-Certification

Westside Finishing is proud to announce the achievement of PCI 3000 recertification, marking six (6) consecutive years of certified status. The PCI 3000 Certification Program, administered by The Powder Coating Institute (PCI), is an extensive audit program that evaluates a custom coater’s business practices, process elements, equipment, maintenance practices and quality control capabilities. Certified coaters show, through demonstrated audit performance measurement, that they have the capabilities to correctly clean, coat and cure products to produce quality coated parts.

In order to maintain PCI certified status, annual audit procedures are required. The certification cycle consists of an intensive on-site audit, followed by two years of maintenance audits which require documentation that ensures processes and procedures evaluated during the onsite audit have been sustained to the level required for PCI 3000 certification. In year four, the intensive on-site audit is repeated.

“Process measurement and repeatability are key to giving customers confidence that a certified finishing operation has the processes in place to do the job well,” notes Kevin Coursin, PCI’s Executive Director. “By successfully completing the re-certification process, Westside Finishing continues to demonstrate that it understands powder coating is a high-performance painting process that must be maintained and controlled to optimize the performance of the finish,” he adds.

About Westside Finishing

For more information, wsfinish.com