Lily Behrends Achieves RE/MAX Hall of Fame

Realtor Lily Behrends of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.

“We congratulate Lily for this significant accomplishment,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner of RE/MAX Alliance Group. “We’re extremely proud that she is being recognized for her tireless dedication to serving her customers and our community, which has allowed her to achieve this high honor.”

Well-versed in both residential and commercial real estate, Lily Behrends specializes in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, with a special focus in Manatee and Sarasota County. She is a member of the Commercial Realtors of Manatee/Sarasota and is fluent in Spanish.

Lily Behrends is based in the University Park office at 8037 Cooper Creek #101 and can be reached at (941) 526-9121 or buywithlily@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.