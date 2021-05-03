PEKO Named One of the 30 Most Reputable Companies of the Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – PEKO Precision Products, Inc., a multi-faceted advanced center for technology development and product commercialization, has been named one of The Silicon Review’s 30 Most Reputable Companies of the Year for 2021.

As the only contract manufacturing company on the list, The Silicon Review notes that PEKO earned its spot on the list by standing out from other manufacturers in the precision machinery and equipment manufacturing segment. Specifically, the publication points to PEKO’s new production introduction engineering group as a major differentiator and asset to customers.

This segment tackles common problems seen by new product teams like resource constraints at early-stage manufacturing and the ability to properly prepare the product for full-rate manufacturing in order to help customers scale up. An added advantage is that PEKO develops processes for products that are difficult to build by finding engineering-based solutions to manufacture them effectively and efficiently.

“We’re humbled to be named among the most reputable companies this year by The Silicon Review,” said PEKO’s Vice President of Sales Dan Bokaw. “This recognition validates our evolution into a full center for technology development and product commercialization that provides solutions to the challenges start-ups are facing so they can reach their business goals. In the process, we’re striving to achieve our vision of being the most trusted contract manufacturing partner for industry leaders.”

The Silicon Review is the world’s most trusted online and print community for business and technology professionals. It is a place where senior-level IT buyers and decision-makers come to learn and share their experiences regarding products, technologies, and technology trends.

ABOUT PEKO — Founded in 1966 as a precision tool fabricator, PEKO has grown into a multi-faceted advanced center for technology development and product commercialization. Today, from its expansive manufacturing space in Rochester, NY, PEKO offers a full suite of services to completely supports OEMs’ products, from engineering and manufacturing development to full-rate production.

