Mumbai based NGO provides medical aid to Covid-infected house helpers, drivers

A Mumbai-based NGO, Youth Dance Festival, has come to aid COVID-Positive house helpers and drivers at a time when the city is grappled with the much-severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Under this initiative, the NGO is providing all the free basic amenities needed by the Covid-infected patient.

YDF announced to help the house helpers, drivers and workers with free clinical benefits and meals. After the last successful campaign #BeSafeButBeKind ,this year with the assistance of the medical team they approached to offer free medical services including tests, oxygen cylinders and other things which are required during the treatment of Corona patients.

Sonny Sharma, Founder of Youth Dance Festival said, “This is one of the toughest challenges that the World is facing today, especially in India where density of population is so high. A lot of people in Mumbai are daily wage earners so it becomes tough for them to make the ends meet in the lockdown situation as well as arranging all the medical facilities if they have the infection. Providing them all the medical facilities during this crucial phase help them to win over the dreaded disease. With the help of co-founders Vicky Singh, Rushabh Shah and Vishal Garg ,we have successfully implemented this campaign and we are trying to reach more house helpers. Our NGO is just making a small effort to help these people in need.”

About Youth Dance Festival

Youth Dance Festival is an initiative taken up by the young enthusiastic activists of Manish Nagar to bring light to these underprivileged. Started in 2014, YDF empowers many girls by providing them with the best of stationery, necessities, sports equipment, books and care filled mentoring. We encourage scholarships for every girl who wants to achieve her dreams. We believe in the power to Educate.Empower. Entertain.