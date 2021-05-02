Canada – Message from the Minister of Health on National Physicians’ Day May 1, 2021

Statement

Today is National Physicians’ Day – a day to recognize the tireless work of physicians to care for their patients and build a stronger healthcare system.

Today is National Physicians’ Day — a day to recognize the tireless work of physicians to care for their patients and build a stronger healthcare system. Although these times are anything but normal, physicians have shown incredible selflessness, courage and strength, despite unimaginable challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

Canada’s National Physicians’ Day is the Canadian Medical Association’s recognition of Dr. Emily Stowe, the first female physician to practice in Canada. Dr. Stowe’s career is an example of all the roles that physicians play in our society—healers, educators, leaders, and activists for change. This year, perhaps more than ever, we have seen the dedication of physicians and health professionals as they fight to keep Canadians safe from COVID-19.

In long-term care homes, intensive care units, vaccination clinics, and family health centres, through in-person or virtual visits, from one-on-one discussions to large press conferences, physicians in Canada are guiding our public health response, caring for the ill, and advocating for the system as a whole.

Today, we celebrate the inspiration and hope physicians provide to us, while acknowledging the burdens that they, and all health care workers, have had to carry this past year. On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I extend the most sincere appreciation for the care you provide, today and every day.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.