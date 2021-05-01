PM’s greetings on Statehood Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings on Statehood Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a tweet, The Prime Minister said:

“Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight COVID-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health.”

Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight COVID-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

