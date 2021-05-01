COVID 19 Vaccination-Day 105

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.48 Cr mark. The country has administered more than 26 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,48,54,096 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 94,10,892 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and

62,40,077 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,25,48,925 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 68,11,824 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,26,53,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 37,59,948 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,23,51,313 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,10,78,040 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 94,10,892 62,40,077 1,25,48,925 68,11,824 5,26,53,077 37,59,948 5,23,51,313 1,10,78,040 12,69,64,207 2,78,89,889

Total 26,08,948 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the One hundred and fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 14,77,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,31,639 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 30th April 2021 (105th Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 24,007 48,959 1,28,972 1,03,962 8,74,235 3,42,037 4,50,095 6,36,681 14,77,309 11,31,639

