COVID 19 Vaccination-Day 105

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 15.48 Cr mark. The country has administered more than 26 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm today.
The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,48,54,096 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
These include 94,10,892 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and
62,40,077 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,25,48,925 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 68,11,824 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,26,53,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 37,59,948 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,23,51,313 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,10,78,040 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 45-60 years
Above 60 Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
94,10,892
62,40,077
1,25,48,925
68,11,824
5,26,53,077
37,59,948
5,23,51,313
1,10,78,040
12,69,64,207
2,78,89,889
Total 26,08,948 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the One hundred and fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 14,77,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 11,31,639 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 30th April 2021 (105th Day)
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 45-60 years
Above 60
Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
24,007
48,959
1,28,972
1,03,962
8,74,235
3,42,037
4,50,095
6,36,681
14,77,309
11,31,639
