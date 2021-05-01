Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tseung Kwan O (with photo) *******************************************************************



Police today (May 1) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tseung Kwan O.

Ling Fai, aged 35, went missing after he left his residence in King Lam Estate yesterday (April 30) afternoon. His family made a report to Police today.



He is about 1.75 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0335 or 9886 0060 or email to [email protected], or contact any police station.

