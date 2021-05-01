Hong Kong – LCSD steps up enforcement actions on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos)

LCSD steps up enforcement actions on anti-epidemic regulations (with photos) ****************************************************************************



To ensure members of the public comply with the relevant regulations on group gatherings and wearing of masks, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) stepped up patrols at its leisure and cultural venues and gazetted beaches in 18 districts in collaboration with relevant departments today (May 1) and called on venue users to abide by the rules. Repeated offenders are prosecuted after verbal warnings are ignored.



The LCSD spokesman added that during the patrols, promotional leaflets as well as venue broadcast and notices were used to urge foreign domestic helpers to comply with the legal requirements.



As at 4pm today, more than 2600 verbal advice and two fixed penalty notices were given out during patrols of venues by LCSD staff. The spokesman appealed to members of the public to exercise self-discipline in order to reduce the chances of virus spreading in the community.

The LCSD will continue to step up patrols and take enforcement actions against offenders.