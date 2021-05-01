Tariff Notification No.45/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of Fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes& Customs, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to do so, hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue), No. 36/2001-Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide number S. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001, namely:-

In the said notification, for TABLE-1, TABLE-2, and TABLE-3 the following Tables shall be substituted,namely: –

“TABLE-1

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 1511 10 00 Crude Palm Oil 1163 2 1511 90 10 RBD Palm Oil 1186 3 1511 90 90 Others – Palm Oil 1175 4 1511 10 00 Crude Palmolein 1192 5 1511 90 20 RBD Palmolein 1195 6 1511 90 90 Others – Palmolein 1194 7 1507 10 00 Crude Soya bean Oil 1312 8 7404 00 22 Brass Scrap (all grades) 5387

TABLE-2

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1. 71 or 98 Gold, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 356 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 568 per 10 grams 2. 71 or 98 Silver, in any form, in respect of which the benefit of entries at serial number 357 of the Notification No. 50/2017-Customs dated 30.06.2017 is availed 847 per kilogram

3. 71 (i) Silver, in any form, other than medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92; (ii) Medallions and silver coins having silver content not below 99.9% or semi-manufactured forms of silver falling under sub-heading 7106 92, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. -For the purposes of this entry, silver in any form shall not include foreign currency coins,jewellery made of silver or articles made of silver. 847 per kilogram 4. 71 (i) Gold bars, other than tola bars,bearingmanufacturer’s or refiner’s engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units; (ii)Gold coins having gold content not below99.5% and gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage. Explanation. -For the purposes of this entry, “gold findings”means a small component suchas hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screwbackused to hold the whole or a part of a piece of Jewellery in place. 568 per 10 grams

TABLE-3

Sl. No. Chapter/ heading/ sub-heading/tariff item Description of goods Tariff value (US $ Per Metric Tonne) (1) (2) (3) (4) 1 080280 Areca nuts 4670”

Note: – The principal notification was published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide Notification No. 36/2001–Customs (N.T.), dated the 3rd August, 2001, vide numberS. O. 748 (E), dated the 3rd August, 2001 and was last amended vide Notification No. 42/2021-Customs (N.T.), dated the 15th April, 2021, e-published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), vide numberS.O.1628(E), dated 15th April, 2021.

****

RM/MV/KMN

(Release ID: 1715231)

Visitor Counter : 4





