Key US Speakers present on Enhancing Special Operations with Robotics at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Conference

For those interested in attending the event, it is only $499 for international military and government attendees, $999 for commercial companies, and free for US DoD. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr4.

In recent news, it was reported that the US Special Forces is to be equipped with game-changing technology for counter-terror operations. The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the military branch dealing with counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and special reconnaissance, is looking to increase the use of artificial intelligence in all aspects of modern warfare, including drones, to maintain the lead of near peer competitors. *

With this in mind, this years conference is delighted to welcome the participation of the USSOCOM, US Naval Special Warfare Command and US Army Futures Command, who are set to deliver key presentations how they plan to enhance special operation with robotics. Their presentations include:

 Major Will Taylor, Product Lead for Human Machine Team, PEO SOF Warrior, USSOCOM  Enhancing the Tactical Lethality and Situational Awareness Capabilities for Special Operations using RAS

 Senior Chief Petty Officer James Harvey, Senior Enlisted Advisor, N9 Future Concepts and Innovation, US Naval Special Warfare Command  Applying Artificial Intelligence for Small Unit Maneuver

 Mr Ted Maciuba, Deputy Director Robotics Requirements, Maneuver Capabilities Development Integration Directorate, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command  US Army Robotics at the Small Unit Level

The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr4.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA



21st-22nd June 2021



Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)



Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems



Sponsor: Milrem Robotics and Rowden Technologies

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu ( @ ) smi-online dot co dot uk

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen ( @ ) smi-online dot co dot uk

About SMi Group:



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the worlds most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

###