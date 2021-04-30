Phuket’s Remodeled Apartments Are A New Trend In Rental Market

Located on Surin Beach, Clearvision Properties has taken what used to be an old, run-down apartment complex and transferred it into something truly amazing. Now boasting a number of eco-friendly features, the massive condominium sports a rooftop swimming pool, nature flowing in and out of the complex, low maintenance architecture, and an exceedingly comfortable number of different spaces to relax after a hard day of work! Not to mention, there are shuttle buses that run in and outgoing to different hotspots in the main center of Phuket.

Another amazing company that does great work with condominiums in Phuket goes by the name of Patong Harbor View. In 2019, they started to remodel several of their Patong Beach condominiums in the south area. This area is amazing as it is secluded but still just a five minute to a number of shopping malls, beaches, clubs, bars, restaurants, exercise facilities, and much more, there is truly everything you need in a short radius of a few kilometers when living there.

The condominium is like a small village in on itself, containing a sizable swimming pool with lawn chairs scattered around to relax in, the complex is full of little nooks and crannies that set it apart from your average property. In fact, the brand new motto of the apartment complex states that its Better than the beach! which would be hard to argue since being remodeled.

Going inside the apartments, the aforementioned remodeling truly transformed Patong Harbor View into something special. Featuring brand-new state-of-the-art kitchens, colorful beds that fit the beachside vibe of Phuket as a whole, and a generous amount of space to complete that homely feeling, Phuket Harbor View is a great place to settle down and enjoy ultimate relaxation.

Furthermore, in some of the rooms, the tiles have been refitted and give the appearance of wood, retaining that comforting vibe wood gives without the degradation and complications involved with maintenance. In other rooms, the lighting has been refitted to display an orange hue which is much more enticing than some of the other bright white lights present in other condominiums. A number of different balcony sizes are available for those who like to relax outdoors while indoors. These are only a few new additions fitted by Patong Harbor View which has culminated in a fantastic creation.

Patong Harbor View is available for sale or a long-term rental for 1 month or more if youre interested! There are a number of different rooms available that are suited for singles, couples, or entire families, all featuring different decors that are all equally lively and spacious.

The Oceanfront Kata Beach 8 bedroom villa is perfect for those who have a bit of money to spend and are looking for something that truly reflects your bank account. As you might have guessed from the name, the Kata Beach 8 bedroom villa is right next to the beach and provides a serene view of the beautiful Phuket Ocean with a number of different seating options to relax upon. Take a walk and go for a swim in the sea, or take a swim in the private pool provided by the villa amenities, there are so many options!

Realistically, any of the aforementioned condominiums or villas located in Phuket provides amazing views because the island is truly a gorgeous place to reside. Much of the choice comes from whether you want a place directly in the center of the town, or rather would have a more secluded location away from the hustle and bustle of the town center. Either way, every single option on this list is truly great, providing its own benefits with little negatives.

