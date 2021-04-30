Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard, and Jeannie Seely Take the Stage at Mill Town

Recognized as one of Americas all-time leading classic country music performers, Bandy has created a reputation of having one of the busiest schedules in show business. He is constantly writing, recording new songs, or traveling the world performing. Some of his noteworthy accomplishments include 10 number one hits, 66 chart hits, five gold albums, ACM Song of the Year, ACM Most Promising Male Vocalist of the Year, American Video of the Year, and ACM & CMA Duet of the Year.

Sheppard topped the chart back to back with his singles Devil in the Bottle and Tryin to Beat the Morning Home. In 1976, Cash Box magazine named him Best New Male Artist. His smooth fusion of R&B rhythms, pop production, and country songwriting made him a genuine country star. Early in 1978, Sheppard began an incredible streak of 15 straight Top Ten hits.

Seely is a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and producer. Nicknamed Miss Country Soul by music professionals, shes been a regular presence at the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years. She is known for her hit singles Dont Touch Me, A Wanderin Man and Ill Love You More (Than Youll Need). In 2020, she released An American Classic, her most recent studio album.

Tickets for Moe Bandy, TG Sheppard, and Jeannie Seely are $43 for premium reserved and $38 for reserved in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Jo Dee Messina on May 21, Mickey Gilley on June 5, and Ricky Skaggs on June 10.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Pop/Rock, Bluegrass and Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. Mill Town Music Hall is taking reasonable precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

About Mill Town Music Hall



Mill Town Music Hall is committed to providing West Georgia with a quality entertainment venue. Opened in Feb. 2012, it is the largest facility of its kind in West Georgia and comfortably seats 1,000 people. Featuring state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems, the venue hosts numerous Classic Country, Pop/Rock, Gospel and Bluegrass concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

