Coinbase Online Reputation After Its Stock Market Debut [CASE STUDY]

A ReputationUP study has analyzed the online reputation of Coinbase, the first cryptocurrency company to go public on the stock market.

In this study, we have examined the sentiment and the level of public acceptance based on the terms Coinbase and Nasdaq. The full analysis has been published on the ReputationUP website.

The following parameters have been examined:

Results;

Sentiment;

Positive and negative themes;

Sentiment key factors.

The evolution of cryptocurrency

Investing in coins has become a worldwide spread practice. In fact, many companies, such as Tesla, have begun to accept cryptocurrencies as payment.

Coinbase, a cryptocurrency trading platform managed a few days ago to be the first crypto company to go public, marking a major milestone in the journey of cryptos in the world market.

Coinbase (COIN) listing on the Nasdaq: the bitcoin value hits an all-time high, trading up to $60.000.

Coinbase: the analysis To prepare this data analysis, ReputationUP Study Center focused on April 14, the day of Coinbase IPO.Results

The performance trend refers to interactions over a given period. The following concepts have been considered:

Mentions;

Likes;

Reviews;

Sharing;

Pictures;

Videos;

Articles;

Tags;

Hashtags.

17.600 results were recorded on the Internet with reference to Coinbase IPO, on April 14.

These data mark an increase of 341.2%, compared to the previous day.

Sentiment

The ReputationUP Study Center also calculated the net sentiment generated by Coinbase on the Internet. In this case, the net percentage was measured on a scale between -100 to 100.

Such data are readable on the following graphs.

The positive (6,3%) and negative (7,1%) sentiment are balanced. Thus, the net sentiment is -6%.

Conclusions

The Study Center of ReputationUP, the leader in online reputation management has analyzed the online reputation of Coinbase, the first cryptocurrency company listing on Nasdaq.

From this study, the following conclusions can be drawn:

Coinbase listing on Nasdaq has generated an increase of online results related to the company.

Coinbase sentiment is both positive and negative.

Positive sentiment is essential for the activities of a company, organization, public figure, etc.

