180byTwo to Host Intent Webinar on 4/29

NY, USA, 29th april 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, For B2B Marketers that are looking to successfully engage buyers and target accounts, intent data presents an unrivalled opportunity to deliver 1:1 relevance at scale. The ability to predict buyer behavior allows marketing and sales teams to customize and adapt top of funnel programs, improve lead scoring/nurturing, prioritize outreach and provide account intelligence to sales teams.

Join MeritB2B and 180byTwo as we take a deep dive into all things B2B Intent Data.

You will learn:

• What is intent data and why is it important?

• How is intent data sourced and what are the different kinds of intent data?

• Ways you can activate intent data for ABM/Social/Content Syndication

• How to use office location based intent data for sales prioritization

• Other aspirational/novel use cases of intent data

Our Presenters:

• Ben Goldman | SVP of Digital and Performance Marketing at 180byTwo, a MeritB2B Company

• Alex Lukashov | VP of DaaS Sales at 180byTwo, a MeritB2B Company

We hope you will join us!

For more information, please visit https://180bytwo.com/intent-data-b2b-marketers/

To register, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6802524923276205840

Date & Time:

Thu, Apr 29, 2021 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM EDT