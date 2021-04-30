Love, Peace – Great Film: Tarik Freitekh on Filmmaking for Peace.

Los Angeles, California Apr 29, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Since 2008, Tarik Freitekh has been inviting filmmakers, humanitarian and human rights activists, and public figures to his studios to honor a selection of cinematic works on humanitarian and environmental issues and to raise awareness for the social relevance of films and peace. Freitekh has a mind for advocacy and a deep understanding of documentary film. He created a more just world by combining the power of documentary storytelling and the power of organizing to inspire audiences and fuel social justice movements. Freitekh highlights the responsibility of the world of film and media.

War, terrorism, and humanitarian catastrophes are sad realities in many parts of the world, and since the perception of this world is so fundamentally shaped by the media and by pictures, it is clear that film has a particularly important role to play.

No other medium has such a direct impact on the consciousness and emotions of the people and consequently, filmmakers have a particular responsibility in our global society.

Tarik Freitekh is constantly looking for valuable movies that deal with social, political, and environmental/green issues in a valuable way. Freitekh contributed to transforming a group of peace advocates, who now have a powerful tool to develop and amplify their own voice through film. Peace is not just built through agreements between leaders. It takes many voices, together creating a new discourse of peace. The voices of these young men and women filmmakers, jointly celebrating peace and calling out problems many communities share.

