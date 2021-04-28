Shortsy Releases First NFT Art Piece ‘Vlad Nottingham’ inspired by AMC and GME stockholders.

Shortsy captures this historic moment in 2021 in a NFT art piece that depicts AMC and GME shareholders’ battle with the CEO of ‘Robinhood’ Vlad Tenev.

FL, United States, 27th April, ZEXPRWIRE, Shortsy is excited to announce the release of their first NFT art piece and historic digital memorabilia entitled ‘Vlad Nottingham,’ which depicts AMC and GME shareholders’ battle with the CEO of ‘Robinhood’ Vlad Tenev.

Bloomberg’s Emily Chang asks Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev if he was prepared to deal with the avalanche of complaints from AMC, GME and NOK stockholders.

On CNBC, Vlad Tenev responded to the backlash claiming they had to limit the securities of thirteen stocks due to volatility and did not do this by the direction of any market maker or hedge fund.

AMC and GME stockholders went to social media to express they were not satisfied with the response and created memes of Vlad Tenev as Sheriff Nottingham to vent opinions and frusterations with the situtation.

This NFT artwork represents a historic moment in 2021 history where a gathering of retail investors united behind the movement WallStreetBets started. The art represents a battle between retail investors versus Wallstreet. The little guy vs the big guy.

AMC and GME retail Stockholders grabbed both the attention of media and politicians that swept the airwaves in 2021.

The NFT artwork “Vlad Nottingham” creatively captures this historic moment in finance between Robinhood and an army of AMC and GME stockholders.

“Vlad Nottingham” is currently being sold on Rarible for (approximately $120,000). The buyer will also receive a 12×8 signed copy by Shortsy.

Shortsy plans on releasing six additional Exclusive NFT Art pieces that center around Shorting, Wallstreet, and the battle retail is having with stocks like GME, AMC, and TRCH (Torchlight Energy). The pieces to be released soon will be depicting ‘Citadel Ken’ and ‘Torch the Shorts.’

The NFT artwork is currently available on Rarible. For more information on "Vlad Nottingham" or the artist Shortsy please follow Shortsy on Twitter or go to Rarible.com/shortsy