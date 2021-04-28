COVID19 Vaccination-Day 102

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.77 cr mark. Also, the country has administered more than 24 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm today.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,77,27,054 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 93,47,103 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 61,05,159 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,22,17,762 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 65,23,520 FLWs (2nd dose), 5,02,34,186 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 29,18,305 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,10,62,959 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 93,18,060 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 93,47,103 61,05,159 1,22,17,762 65,23,520 5,02,34,186 29,18,305 5,10,62,959 93,18,060 12,28,62,010 2,48,65,044

Total 24,55,869 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the One hundred and second day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 15,01,002 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,54,867 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 27th April 2021 (102nd Day) HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Above 60 Years Total Achievement 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 22,334 44,441 1,07,504 97,528 8,85,948 2,25,929 4,85,216 5,86,969 15,01,002 9,54,867

