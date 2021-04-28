PIB officer Sanjay Kumar passes away

Senior Indian Information Service officer Sanjay Kumar passed away this morning following COVID-19 infection. He was admitted in the GTB Hospital, Delhi yesterday.

Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Director (Media and Communication) in PIB was looking after the publicity requirements of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was also associated with publicity work of the Ministry of Tourism in additional capacity. During his illustrious career of over 34 years in IIS, he served in different publicity units of PIB under Ministry of I&B. He also served in the personal staff of a central Minister. Sanjay Kumar also served as PRO in NCERT. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Senior Officials in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting have condoled the death of Sanjay Kumar.

The officer will be remembered for his professional competence and dedication to public service.

