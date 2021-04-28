Japan – AEON GLOBAL SCM and Toyota Starts to Consider Collaboration on Logistics Improvement and Carbon Neutrality Initiatives

AEON GLOBAL SCM Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation agreed to continue considering new collaborative initiatives concerning the logistics field, a major issue that Japanese society is currently facing.

By integrating the retail logistics expertise cultivated by AEON GLOBAL SCM with Toyota’s know-how regarding the Toyota Production System (TPS) and connected and electrification technologies, the two companies will work to devise solutions to shared problems in the logistics industry including personnel shortages and achieving carbon neutrality, create mechanisms for raising efficiency throughout the supply chain, and build connected systems. By doing this, they will support people’s lives and create the future of logistics.

These initiatives will also promote collaboration for the development of an affluent society with Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation that intends to accelerate CASE responses, which Toyota announced with Isuzu Motor Limited and Hino Motors, Ltd.

We will continue to deepen our cooperation and openly consider collaboration with new like-minded partners moving forward.

