Vibrant Atlanta Minority-Owned Pop Up Shop Experience The Noir Shoppes Announces May 1st Free Event

It’s important to shop small and to shop from Black and minority-owned businesses. The good news is in Atlanta, Georgia there’s an ongoing project that aims to make this as easy as possible. Enter The Noir Shoppes, a pop up shop experience with over 70 of Atlanta’s most interesting Black and minority-owned businesses participating. Building off of its early success, The Noir Shoppes recently announced it’s next event. Just in time for Mothers Day, The Noir Shoppes will be at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, Georgia on Saturday, May 1st from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM. For the first time, in addition to all of the exciting Black businesses The Noir Shoppes will also feature a kid’s zone area with a bounce house and concessions. Live music and some of the best food in Atlanta are also a big part of the event.

“I am very excited about this event it will be great for the community and for our small businesses too,” commented the clearly passionate Kisha Marshall, CEO of Ki Finds and host of The Noir Shoppes. “It has been a hard year for our entrepreneurs and businesses and it’s important we all help each other be more successful.”

lights of the sponsors of the May 1st event include Ki Finds, Prints by Tink, Akwis World, Fros and Bros, Crown Xchange Clothing, and Poppin Cheesecakes.

Feedback from past events from vendors has been extremely positive across the board.

It’s Miss Bennett, said in a five-star review, “I didn’t get to take many pictures but the support was overwhelming. Y’all literally sold me out. I left home with three cases of product and came home with what was confined to a small box. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

For more information and to register for free to qualify for a free bag of goodies visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-noir-shoppes-a-pop-up-shop-experience-tickets-145986462439.

About The Noir Shoppes

The Noir Shoppes is a community marketplace featuring local businesses. This is not your typical pop-up shop! We have curated a selection of vendors to offer you the best experience and an opportunity to find your next favorite product!