Mediterranean Inspired Mom’s Day Recipe – New Harissa Tahini from Mighty Sesame Co. Adds a Spicy Spin to Everyone’s Favorite Condiment

Mighty Sesame, The maker of the original all-natural, squeeze-and-serve tahini has done it again with their new Harissa Tahini. (Epicurious anointed original Mighty Sesame Tahini The Best Tahini You Can Buy). Now, this new game-changer makes it easier than ever to add extra zip and a bit of heat to everything from dressings and dips to meat and veggies.

The sesame experts make their tahini from the finest Ethiopian sesame seeds and serve it up in shake-and-squeeze bottles for maximum convenience. The new variety contains a blend of 100% natural harissa spices for a distinctively aromatic flavor profile with a kick.

But just what is harissa? Seen on nearly every Israeli, Moroccan, and Tunisian table, it’s a paste made by blending roasted hot red peppers with other spices and herbs. This fragrant chili paste is often combined with garlic, olive oil, cumin, coriander, caraway & mint for a distinctive Mediterranean flavor. There are as many variations of harissa as there are grandmas who’ve passed their secrets down the generations. It can be hot or mild, smoky or pungent – depending on the ingredients and techniques involved.

Basically, all you need to know is Harissa + Tahini = Yum!

Like all Mighty Sesame tahini’s, the Harissa variety is ready to use with just a shake and a squeeze, no stirring required. It is packed with protein and contains 260mg of calcium per serving. Organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, OU kosher, and halal, it’s a 100% guilt-free option for everyone. ( MSRP $4.99 per 10.9 oz. bottle)

Ready to take your tahini game to new heights? Mighty Sesame Co. invites you to see how Harissa Tahini can elevate your culinary repertory with this easy recipe.

Subtle Spice Harissa Tahini Dip *

3 T. Extra Virgin Olive Oil + extra for garnish

¼ Yellow Onion, minced

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

3/4 C. Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini

2t. Lemon Zest + 2T of Lemon Juice

¼ t. Salt

¼ Black Fresh Ground Pepper + for garnish

¼ T. Flaky Sea Salt as Garnish

1. In saute pan heat oil. Add onions and cook until caramelized. Adding garlic for the final 1-2 minutes.

2. In a small food processor add harissa Tahini , lemon zest and juice. Mix until smooth. Add onion and garlic mixture including oil until well mixed.

3. At this point add in some hot water to get desired thick or thinness.

4. Season with salt and pepper

5. For garnish drizzle oil and flaky sea salt right before you serve.

6. Serve with warm pita or a variety of vegetable Carrot sticks, celery sticks, Red/Yellow Peppers, Broccoli spears, Asparagus spears etc.

*Recipe by Chef Gregg, renowned food service industry expert and self-described “tahini obsessed.” He’s joined forces with Mighty Sesame to develop and present a host of innovative, tahini-based recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Mighty Sesame Company

It takes an expert to create a truly premium product. Our ‘sesameliers’ oversee the delicate and complex process of transforming raw, fair-trade sesame seeds into our delicious products. For over 30 years, the process from the seed cultivation to creating our sesame-based foods has been managed with expertise, refined knowledge and innovation. The palate of an experienced ‘sesamilier’ can recognize the variety, production method, and suggest improvements to a recipe simply by taste. We constantly strive to innovate our process to benefit your superfood experience.

Producing premium sesame is as complex as producing fine wine. Change of seasons, soil types and sesame varieties all greatly affect the nutrient composition, texture and flavor of the mighty seed. We carefully manage the growing and harvesting of our seeds, grinding at a low temp to achieve world class standards. Our care in choosing seed varieties, storage method, screening, meticulous peeling and roasting is combined with our exclusive grinding process and innovative recipes to create a nutritional and flavorful sesame experience of artisanal quality.

The Mighty Sesame Co. sources sesame from the most reputed growing region in the world, Ethiopia, and trade sustainably with producers to ensure fair wages for farmers in a win- win exchange for the world’s mighty finest sesame. Mighty Sesame products are distributed by Kayco Beyond, headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

