The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) introduces Success Coaches to help students along every step of their academic journey.

TISOH is known for providing graduates with outstanding training outcomes. Such outcomes are not only the result of academic learning, but also arise from career and professional presence training delivered through student services, networking opportunities, and a high level of one-on-one attention from instructors and professional staff.

With the introduction of Success Coaches, students have access to team members with decades of experience in hospitality, an abundance of industry connections, and comprehensive knowledge of each academic program at the school.

Students at TISOH are provided an entire complement of student services. From networking and content rich events delivered in person and remotely, to one-on-one advising and tutoring, with workshops and mixers, site visits and industry speakers, the TISOH experience is about connecting students to a whole new world of opportunity.

“Hospitality training is a shortcut to professional success. Success Coaches provide an engaged and supportive point of contact for students, with specially trained staff assigned to help them achieve their professional objectives. Personalized attention and care are the hallmarks of a TISOH education, and our primary focus in preparing students, as individuals, for careers in the hospitality industry” said Sean McCray, Associate Director of Academic Affairs for TISOH.

About TISOH: The International School of Hospitality

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) was founded in Las Vegas, Nev., in 2005. TISOH offers quality short-term, practical training and career development programs in hospitality. Developed for the industry and by the industry, TISOH’s small class sizes and online courses include: concierge, conference management and event planning, catering, exhibition & tradeshow management, hospitality leadership and supervision, hospitality human resources, hospitality marketing & sales, hotel operations, and wedding coordination and design. Diploma graduates, trained by working experts in the field, enjoy an 85 percent job placement rate (pre-pandemic). TISOH is an academic partner of the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. For more information, visit www.tisoh.edu or call (702) 947-7200.