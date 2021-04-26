Carole Sylvan New Single What Do You Call It? Release 1st May 2021

Carole Sylvan is a classical trained pop/jazz singer, vocal arranger songwriter, and educator. She is a teaching artist and artist in residence for Young Audiences New York. She teaches Broadway, Pop, Jazz singing as well as Glee Club and Musical Theatre. She began singing in church and at the home of Count Basie.

As a recording artist, Carole is an international recording star. With a Top Ten Billboard dance hit “Just Doin What We Love,” produced by mix masters Mike Rosenman and Mike Hacker. Carole’s international dance songs include “Come Go With Me,” “Caught Up,” with Angles of Love. She is one of Italy’s favourite dance recording artists.

Mix Magazine voted Carole’s song “Look Ahead” Best Record of the Year. She has performed all over the world and recorded with C&C Music Factory, Change, Aaron Neville, Peabo Bryson, Pet Shop Boys, Simply Red, Toni Braxton, Rupaul, Eddie Murphy, Lionel Richie, Ben E King, James Ingram, Melba Moore, Musique, Change, Dan Aykroyd, The Weather Girls, Brandy, Gloria Lynn, Diane Schuur, Natalie Cole, Jennifer Holiday, Charlie Karp, Patti LaBelle and many more.

Carole performed vocals on Multi-Platinum song U2’s Rattle and Hum as well as other movie soundtracks and commercials. In 2019 she sang on Charlie Karp’s final studio album “Back To You” released on Red Parlor Records which charted on the Roots Music Report for Blues Rock 2020. She is also a teaching artist and was a 2020 Teaching Artist Honoree.

