Introducing: Cnc Cadillac a rap artist with a dream

Cnc Cadillac is a rap who perfected an excellent combination of modern sounds and old-school influences, using his lyrics to add a lot of realness to his life and inspire people. He was actually encouraged to become a rap artist as a way to honor his late brother, a victim of gun violence who had a dream of becoming a rapper. Today, Cnc Cadillac stays true to his brother’s dream, making the best music possible in his honor! The artist focuses on creating spontaneous and heartfelt music, with a dynamic, one-of-a-kind feel.

In addition to being inspired by some of the best hip-hop out there, Cnc Cadillac also brought some R&B influences into his sounds, going for a diverse and one-of-a-kind formula that combines energy and melody in a very special way. His most recent studio release, FLEX, is an EP that contains six songs. Each track has something special to offer, and it is really amazing to see what he can do with so much creativity and great beats on top! His work comes highly recommended if you like artists as diverse as XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, Drake, Lil Wayne or Lil Uzi Vert, only to mention a few.

The crisp, direct sound of his music makes his tracks enjoyable and easy to relate to. With his releases, Cnc Cadillac demonstrates a lot of passion, and an extended focus on telling stories through music, reaching out to the audience with a more personal message, but without compromising in terms of fun, energy, and entertainment value.

Find out more about Cnc Cadillac, and do not miss out on his music, which is currently available on the best digital music streaming services.

