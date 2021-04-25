Dishawn and Olabode’s of Mid Atlantic Music Group archived distribution deals with Sony Orchard, Amazon Prime, Tubi, Apple TV & YouTube

WY, USA, 25th April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE , The entertainment industry is one of the most enriching careers that provide money, fame, comfort, and almost everything you can think of. But it’s not always the case for all aspiring individuals. Viewers achieve the desired lifestyle, and often those who try quick ways to achieve these results end up in bankruptcy. Often, the stories shown in movies are imaginary and presented to attract thousands of people to become part of the entertainment industry. Yes, it seems like when once we become part of the industry and get work, all the problems of our life will disappear. The social media accounts of almost all the people in the entertainment industry present a glamorous life that seems like they are out of misery and live their lives the best possible way.

Everyone can achieve the life and career they desire. But the film industry can be frustrating if you are not prepared for the challenges. Dishawn Affishaul Williams overcame all these challenges by becoming a marketing expert, specialist entrepreneur, and nonprofit specialist with his global approach. While his partner Olabode Olukanni is a great producer and talent manager who works with artists and actors from all walks of life, helping to develop their potential and skills. After spending more than a decade as a poison and diamond dealer in the New York City diamond industry, working with various celebrities and public members, Olukanni decided to join the entertainment business after being inspired by his clients’ talent combined with his love of music and film.

Williams is credited with making more than 20 appearances for mixtape celebrities, with Rick Ross, Dipset, Young Jeezy, T-Pain, and Cassidy. Williams’ awards and achievements include the 2010 Grind Hard N.C.U.M.A. Medal Award, 2010 Greenville Annual Facilitator G.R.A.M.M.Y. Award, 2009 Annual Nomination Magazine S.M.E.S. The award, DVD Magazine 2008 of the Year Southern Entertainment Award, and Magazine Of The Year N.C.U.M.A. They both also have the love and the ability to direct others toward more significant but more achievable goals. Experts in the music, film, nonprofit, and bail industry have a long history of winning awards. They are all committed to meeting customer expectations but always passing them by.

They believe that success leaves clues and that you must lead by example and create to serve others to build world-class businesses and say that they love creating opportunities for others, whether they are teammates or people in their network.

Olabode and Dishawn have executively produced Savage Genesis, released in 2020, “the best drama movie ever” – R.C.R. Empire.

The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, Apple T.V. & YouTube. After the success of Savage Genesis, Olabode and Dishawn have founded an Entertainment Agency & film company in January 2021 and recently signed a music Distribution Deal with Sony Orchard. Always fascinated by the entertainment industry, Olabode and Dishawn have remembered being captivated with the inner workings behind the camera and spirited up the passion as their initial years.