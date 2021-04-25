Hong Kong – CAS holds 81st Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)

CAS holds 81st Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos) ********************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the 81st Recruits Passing-out Parade at its headquarters today (April 25). The parade was reviewed by the Acting Deputy Commissioner (Development and Youth) of the CAS, Mr Ng Kwok-fai.



The CAS Recruit Training Certificate Programme has been recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework as meeting the accreditation standards at Level 3 by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Graduates will be awarded the Certificate in Auxiliary Forces Basic Training (Civil Defence).



Facing the challenges of the pandemic, the CAS recruits strived their best to participate in the training to broaden their horizons and enrich their knowledge, and the training was successfully completed earlier this month. A total of 58 recruits participated in the Passing-out Parade, after which they will use what they have learnt to serve society.



For the first time, some of the recruits are students from the Higher Diploma in Management for Security and Disciplined Services course organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education. After completion of the recruits induction training, they can put into practice the theories they have learnt when they serve in the CAS to contribute to society.

Recruitment of CAS members is open for application throughout the year. Recruitment details and application forms are available at the CAS website (www.cas.gov.hk).