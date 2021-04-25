Hong Kong – Suicide and body found case in North Point reclassified as murder and suicide

Suicide and body found case in North Point reclassified as murder and suicide *****************************************************************************



Police today (April 25) reclassified a suicide and body found case in North Point yesterday as murder and suicide in which an 83-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife died.

At about 7.13pm, Police received a report from a man that his father was found hanging and his mother was lying unconsciously inside a unit on Fort Street, North Point.

Police officers sped to the scene. The 83-year-old man was found hanging with a rope and his 85-year-old wife was found collapsed inside the unit. The duo were rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital in unconscious state for medical treatment and were later certified dead at 7.46pm and 7.51pm respectively.

Initial investigation revealed that wounds were found on the neck of the woman, suspectedly the result of an assault.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the causes of their deaths.

Investigation by the District Crime Squad of Eastern District is underway.