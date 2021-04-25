Hong Kong – Hospital Authority alerts public to fraudulent phone calls purporting to be made by HA

Hospital Authority alerts public to fraudulent phone calls purporting to be made by HA **************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Hospital Authority (HA) today (April 25) appealed to members of the public to stay alert to fraudulent phone calls purporting to be made by the HA. The fraudulent phone calls were in pre-recorded format and instructed the called party to go for quarantine.



“The HA will not contact members of the public through pre-recorded phone call for quarantine and will not request the public to provide sensitive personal information in the phone call,” the HA spokesperson clarified.



The HA has reported the matter to the Police. The spokesperson reminded the public not to follow the caller’s instructions if they receive suspected fraudulent calls and should report the matter to the Police.