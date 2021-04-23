Small town girl making big city woman dreams come alive, Robin Shockley Named Woman of the Year for 2021

We are excited to announce that our Extraordinary People Awards team selected Robin Shockley as the Woman of the Year for 2021. The prestigious award will be a televised event reaching millions through the airwaves in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robin Shockley is the Founder of “Focus Forward with Robin”, which includes being a Columnist Writer for several magazines worldwide as well as she is a published Author of “Catching the Vision to Focus Forward” book and Author of over 60 inspiring faith based devotionals. She is the PR Agent for RSGN Network and World Women Conference & Awards in Atlanta where she hosts her very own television show “Focus Forward with Robin“, allowing guests to share their stories from pit 2 purpose. Also she is an active PR agent for GnG Productions in Hollywood which she provides promotional media and social media support through brand recognition. She is an Ambassador and Director for the Sports Karate Museum and Come On In Inc organizations, where she serves as an award presenter and humanitarian advocate along with being a domestic violence advocate too. As a Motivational Speaker since 2009 and new actress with film, Robin’s purpose in life is being the link between the person who needs help and the person who can help. She motivates people to recognize their potential, purpose & passion for moving forward in life while living their best legacy today through serving others utilizing skills. She is the bridge maker that inspires individuals and small businesses to gain confidence to recognize the importance of stepping forward to make a difference now for future generations.

Honorees will be able to accept their prestigious award during the televised event and be seen by millions of viewers both globally and locally. In addition, this will be a memorable event as Dr. John Williams, the Host of Elite TV will be engaging with Red Carpet interviews on his show. This is an opportunity of a lifetime!

The registration for the fall awards will start on May 5th with limited seating.

About laExpose’ Productions

A 501c3 nonprofit organizations host Extraordinary People Awards annually.

Mission: A World where people will accept others diverse talents and help end poverty.

Vision: laExpose’ seek to educate, promote community service & eradicate poverty.

Contact Details

Name: Dwayne Coley

Email: [email protected]

Tel. : 615-562-1532

Company: laExpose’ Productions

Country: USA