Tokyoblaison (blaison comeaux) will sign his first movie deal after dropping badgirlzclubla

Los Angeles, CA, 22, April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Actor blaison comeaux aka (tokyoblaison) will sign his first movie deal at the age of 27. He has been acting doing social media videos for over 10 years. He is a Louisiana native who went to high school at carencro high. He has helped thousands of people including feeding the homeless, toy drives for Christmas, & much more. Tokyo recently released the first episode of badgirlzclubla on youtube. Over 20k views in 5 days. Tokyoblaison grabbed the attention of several companies looking to sign him.

His first contract is set to be estimated at over 1.3mil dollars. “life of an entertainer” will be a series about dancers and models in the industry trying to make it.

When we interviewed the actor and asked him how he felt about the big news he said “a lot more work has to be done its just the beginning”.