Tokyoblaison (blaison comeaux) will sign his first movie deal after dropping badgirlzclubla

Los Angeles, CA, 22, April 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Actor blaison comeaux aka (tokyoblaison) will sign his first movie deal at the age of 27. He has been acting doing social media videos for over 10 years. He is a Louisiana native who went to high school at carencro high. He has helped thousands of people including feeding the homeless, toy drives for Christmas, & much more. Tokyo recently released the first episode of badgirlzclubla on youtube. Over 20k views in 5 days. Tokyoblaison grabbed the attention of several companies looking to sign him.
His first contract is set to be estimated at over 1.3mil dollars. “life of an entertainer” will be a series about dancers and models in the industry trying to make it.
When we interviewed the actor and asked him how he felt about the big news he said “a lot more work has to be done its just the beginning”.
What inspired you the most asked him? My parents, my uncle ray, uncle Gerald, uncle bookie, & Kevin Faulk.
My parents gave me life and always wanted the best for me. Yes, my journey was hard because I took the harder routes but it was my route. My father was always a hard worker and so was my mother. My grandfather taught me the definition of family. My uncles were the biggest supporters in my career. They were my support system. My best friend Antonio Andrus was my biggest supporter and had my back. He did not play behind me. He made me continue my journey the way I did. My good friend ace also played a major role in my career. I wanna thank those key people for what they have done for me.
If you had to change one thing in Tokyo what would it be? His response “I wouldn’t change anything”.
Tokyoblaison is scheduled to make an appearance on XXL magazine this year.
Instagram: @officialtokyoblaison